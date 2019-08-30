Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Good Samaritan Village
Sioux Falls, SD
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Good Samaritan Village
Sioux Falls, SD
Judy Kay Borserine Obituary
Judy Kay Borserine

Sioux Falls - Judith (Judy) Kay Borserine, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 surrounded by her family at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House.

Judy was a long time resident of the Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls, SD. A Prayer Service will be held Monday, September 2 at 5:00pm at Good Samaritan Village, Sioux Falls, with family present from 4:00-5:00pm. Burial to follow in Appelton City, Missouri at a later date.

Grateful for sharing her life are her nephew, Chris (Shalece) Vinson of Harrisburg; their children, Shelby (Cody) Inman and Clay Vinson; her niece, Stefanie (Darin) Hage of Harrisburg, and their children, Dylan, Sydney and Sawyer Hage.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 30, 2019
