Judy Kay Borserine
Sioux Falls - Judith (Judy) Kay Borserine, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 surrounded by her family at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House.
Judy was a long time resident of the Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls, SD. A Prayer Service will be held Monday, September 2 at 5:00pm at Good Samaritan Village, Sioux Falls, with family present from 4:00-5:00pm. Burial to follow in Appelton City, Missouri at a later date.
Grateful for sharing her life are her nephew, Chris (Shalece) Vinson of Harrisburg; their children, Shelby (Cody) Inman and Clay Vinson; her niece, Stefanie (Darin) Hage of Harrisburg, and their children, Dylan, Sydney and Sawyer Hage.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 30, 2019