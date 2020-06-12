Judy L. (Hartman) Bierle
Judy L. (Hartman) Bierle

Sioux Falls - Judy L. (Hartman) Bierle, age 74 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her home. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.

Grateful for sharing her life are her husband, Gene Bierle of Sioux Falls, daughters, Kelly (Zak) Tomes of Sioux Falls and Tammy (Brad) Mason of Mechanicsville, VA; step-daughters, Michelle (Steve) Ripberger of Bartlett, TN and Roxie Johnson of Sioux Falls; sister, Vickie L. Welbig of Sioux Falls; brother, Rod (Judy) Hartman of Sioux Falls; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of many other relatives and friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Larry, John, and Clifton Hartman.






Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
JUN
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
