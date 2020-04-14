|
|
Judy Lampert
Sioux Falls - Judy Lampert age 78 of Sioux Falls, passed away Sunday April 12, 2020 at Ava's House, with her family by her side.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Arthur (Sharon) Lampert, a daughter, Rachel (Steven) Kudera; three grandchildren, Stephanie (Mike) Taylor, Ashley (Darby) Feist, and Christopher Langner; three great grandchildren, Quinton Langner, Bryanna Taylor, and Colby Langner; her sister, Christen Whitney; niece, Jennifer (Terry Moore) Strange, and nephew, Andrew Strange.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harlan and Edna Hiatt.
A memorial service is tentively schedule for Saturday August 15, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Ave., with interment at Hills of Rest Cremation Gardens. Memorials may be directed to Mount Zion Congregation in Sioux Falls or Friends of SD Public Broadcasting. Time and confirmation of service details will be printed closer to the service. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020