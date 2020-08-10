1/1
Judy Lampert
Judy Lampert

Sioux Falls - Age 78, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, with her family by her side.

Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Arthur (Sharon) Lampert; her daughter, Rachel (Steven) Kudera; three grandchildren, Stephanie (Mike) Taylor, Ashley (Darby) Feist, and Christopher Langner; three great-grandchildren, Quinton Langner, Bryanna Taylor, and Colby Langner; her sister, Christen Whitney; niece, Jennifer (Terry Moore) Strange; and nephew, Andrew Strange. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harlan and Edna Hiatt.

Memorial Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls. Due to the pandemic, masks are requested. Interment will be private. The service will be live-streamed and may be viewed at the Miller Funeral Home Sioux Falls YouTube page. Memorials may be directed to Mount Zion Congregation in Sioux Falls or Friends of South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
