|
|
Judy Lou Berndt
Sioux Falls - Judy Lou Berndt, 67, passed away on Wednesday April 8, 2020. Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. Her funeral service will be live-streamed on Wednesday at 2:00 PM. A private visitation will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 3-7 PM.
Grateful for having shared her life are her many cousins, coworkers at Smithfield (which she considered her family) and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Waldo and Arlene Berndt; her brother, Waldo Lee Berndt in 1974; her two cats, Mindy and Maddy; and numerous aunts and uncles. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020