George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Judy Marlene Herting

Judy Marlene Herting Obituary
Judy Marlene Herting

Sioux Falls - Judy Marlene Herting, age 72, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, a memorial service celebrating her life will take place later this summer.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Richard Herting, Sioux Falls, SD; three children, Susan (Mark) Carlson, Dakota Dunes, SD, Laurie (Tony) Kuck, Brandon, SD and John (Julie Kelly) Herting, Wakefield, NE; nine grandchildren: Melissa, Jessica & Stephen Kuck, Emily, Evan, Carlson, Gavin & Graham Carlson, Madelyne & Delilah Herting; one great-granddaughter, Savannah Wagner; one brother, Keith Trowbridge; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney C. and Alyce (Kirkvold) Trowbridge; sister, Janelle Trowbridge; brother, Sidney "Alan" Trowbridge; and nephew, Micheal Trowbridge. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
