Judy Oliver
Canton, SD - Judy (Gates) Oliver, at the spitfire age of 73, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. A memorial gathering will be held in her honor on Sunday, March 15th at Sioux Valley Grille in Canton from 5-7:30pm.
She leaves behind many memories of her artistic talents and love for providing meals to her family and friends. Judy was a generous soul. Always the first to lend a hand, the first with a quick-witted joke, and an answer to anything. Her gracious heart made her a strong woman and a dedicated sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Survived by her children Katheryn (Harry), Joseph, Michael (Jessica), and Jenny (Stephen); grandchildren Marissa, William, Alex, Aubrey, and Jazmine; great-grandchild Octavia; siblings Peggy, Laurie (Brett), and James (Laurie); nieces Mary (Terry), MaDonna, Elizabeth, Julie (Nate), Lateefah (Ryan), and Natalie (Chris); and nephews Lucas (Brittany), Jess (Janet), and Austin (Amy).
Awaiting for her arrival in heaven is her husband Merlyn, parents Francis & Frannie, and grandchildren she never held.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020