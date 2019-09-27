|
Judy Peterson Sheldon passed away on May 9, 2019 in Long Beach, California . She was born September 6, 1941 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to the late Clayton and Agnes Peterson. Following her graduation from Cathedral High School in 1959, she obtained her registered nursing diploma from Presentation School of Nursing in Sioux Falls in 1962. She later pursued a Bachelor's of Science Degree from the College of St Francis in Joliet Illinois in 1989. She married James Sheldon of Sioux Falls and lived in multiple sites including Colorado, New Mexico and South Dakota where she raised their family and practiced many types of nursing. In the 1990's she moved to Cypress California where she used her nursing expertise in working with health information systems. She enjoyed volunteering and traveling with family and friends. She is survived by her current partner of twenty two years Donald Walter of Cypress, two sons, Scott Sheldon (Laurie) of Colorado, Steve Sheldon (Kim) of Missouri, and one daughter Sharice Simpson (Phillip) of Phoenix Arizona; her grandchildren, Brian Sheldon, Nick Sheldon, and Cassie Bailey of Colorado, Zane Goff and Shayla Simpson of Phoenix and one great grandchild, Savannah Bailey of Colorado; her previous husband, Jim Sheldon of Sioux Falls, and one sister Joan Peterson Kub of Maryland. A Memorial Mass was held at St Irenaeus Church in Cypress California on May 16, 2019.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 27, 2019