1/1
Julaine "Jill" Styles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julaine "Jill" Styles

Sioux Falls - Julaine "Jill" Elizabeth Styles, 56, died on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Please go to www.georgeboom.com for a more complete obituary and a link to view her service online.

Grateful for having shared her life are two children, Michael (Kayla) Styles and Jennifer (Nathan Beaudette) Styles; seven grandchildren: Maddox Styles, Madilynn Styles, Nevaeh Styles, Parker Oates, Bryson Styles, Gracelynn Oates, Kane Styles plus one more on the way; mother, Deanna Severson; five siblings, Kevin Severson, Brian (Lori) Severson, Karen (Allen) Bolte, Kenneth Sr. Severson and Melody (Brent Wollmann) Otto; many other relatives and friends. Jill was preceded in death by her father, Berneil "Sonny" Severson.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved