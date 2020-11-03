Julaine "Jill" Styles
Sioux Falls - Julaine "Jill" Elizabeth Styles, 56, died on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Please go to www.georgeboom.com
for a more complete obituary and a link to view her service online.
Grateful for having shared her life are two children, Michael (Kayla) Styles and Jennifer (Nathan Beaudette) Styles; seven grandchildren: Maddox Styles, Madilynn Styles, Nevaeh Styles, Parker Oates, Bryson Styles, Gracelynn Oates, Kane Styles plus one more on the way; mother, Deanna Severson; five siblings, Kevin Severson, Brian (Lori) Severson, Karen (Allen) Bolte, Kenneth Sr. Severson and Melody (Brent Wollmann) Otto; many other relatives and friends. Jill was preceded in death by her father, Berneil "Sonny" Severson.