Julee Ruth Brewer Yellow Elk
Sioux Falls, SD - Julee Ruth Brewer Yellow Elk 58, made her journey to the spirit world July 4th, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD.
Survivors include her daughter Stephanie Walker Brewer, Sioux Falls, SD her son Derek Brewer, Sioux Falls, SD. Her sisters Iva Yellow Elk, Rapid City, SD, Donna Yellow Elk, Rapid City SD, Fern Red Owl, Kyle, SD, brothers Clifford and Henry Yellow Elk, Rapid City, SD
She is preceeded in death by her sisters Myrna, Carol, Jackie, her mother Christine and her son Jamie.
A prayer service will be held in Rapid City, SD July 11, 2020. www.heritagesfsd.com