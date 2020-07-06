1/1
Julee Ruth Brewer Yellow Elk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julee Ruth Brewer Yellow Elk

Sioux Falls, SD - Julee Ruth Brewer Yellow Elk 58, made her journey to the spirit world July 4th, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD.

Survivors include her daughter Stephanie Walker Brewer, Sioux Falls, SD her son Derek Brewer, Sioux Falls, SD. Her sisters Iva Yellow Elk, Rapid City, SD, Donna Yellow Elk, Rapid City SD, Fern Red Owl, Kyle, SD, brothers Clifford and Henry Yellow Elk, Rapid City, SD

She is preceeded in death by her sisters Myrna, Carol, Jackie, her mother Christine and her son Jamie.

A prayer service will be held in Rapid City, SD July 11, 2020. www.heritagesfsd.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved