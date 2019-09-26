|
Juli K. Sears
Rock Valley, Iowa - Rock Valley, IA: Juli Sears, 13, of Rock Valley, Iowa passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, at 10:00 AM at Faith Reformed Church of Rock Valley with Pastor Michael Van Hamersveld officiating. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Thursday, September 26, from 6:30-8:30 PM at the church. Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Juli was born on May 26, 2006, to Matthew Sears and Jodi (Hubers) Sears in Marion, Indiana. Shortly after Juli was born, her family moved to Rock Valley, Iowa. Growing up, Juli attended Rock Valley Community School where she participated in band, choir, and volleyball. She was also a member of the Faith Reformed Church Youth Group.
Juli's life was filled with photography, painting, hanging out with her friends, and watching "Supernatural". Juli also enjoyed spending time with the cat she rescued, Rocky, and especially loved her daily Carmel Frappuccino.
Juli will be deeply missed by her parents, Matthew Sears of Indiana and Jodi Sears of Rock Valley; her sister, Jesse Sears of Rock Valley; brothers, Justin and Joseph Sears of Rock Valley; half-brother, Adam Sears of Indiana; half-sister, Savannah Sears of Indiana; grandparents, Merlyn "Mert" and Jean Hubers of Rock Valley, and Don and Carol Hogan of Indiana; uncles, Michael Hubers of Rock Valley, Mark Hubers of Seattle, Washington, Daniel Mercer of Indiana, and Walter Mercer of Indiana; aunt, Katie Sears of Phoenix, Arizona; nieces, Haisley and Estella of Indiana; and her great-grandfather, Carmen Sears of Indiana.
Preceding Juli in death were her grandfather, Keith Sears, and great-grandmother, Mary Sears.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 26, 2019