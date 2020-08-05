Julia Berger



Worthington - JULIA ANNE BERGER, age 74, of Worthington, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at The Sanford Worthington Medical Center. Julia was born December 1, 1945, in Worthington; she was the daughter of Hardy and June (Morfitt) Boots.



Visitation will be Saturday, August 8 from 2-3 pm at the First Lutheran Church, in Worthington, followed by a Funeral Service at 3 pm, Pastor Jeanette McCormick will officiate. Burial will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Worthington.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store