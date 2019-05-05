|
Julianna "Julie" Larson
Lennox - Julianna "Julie" Larson, 74, of Lennox, SD, passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM on Saturday. Additional obituary and online guestbook may be found at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Terry of Lennox; sons, Donald (Kim) Larson of Sioux Falls and Daniel (Amber) Larson of Wisconsin; four grandchildren, David, Jennalee, Noah, and Owen.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 5, 2019