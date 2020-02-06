|
Julianne "Julie" Kutter
Rock Rapids - Julianne "Julie" Kutter, 67, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A celebration of her life will be held following interment at the Red Rock Bar in Rowena. Additional obituary and online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Missy (Chris) Zenobi of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Kylee (Radney), Hunter, and Lexi; great grandson, Kooper; sister, Dee (George) Klocko of Rock Rapids, IA; brother, Rick (Julie) Kutter of Brandon; nieces, Sarah, Hannah, and Mollee; nephews, Todd and Trevor; along with many cousins and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Barb Kutter; brother, Todd Kutter; and niece, Sophee Klocko.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020