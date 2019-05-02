|
|
Julianne Theis
Brandon - Julianne Theis (nee Holzmueller) age 88 of Brandon, South Dakota passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at her home in Bethany Meadows in Brandon. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon (2500 East Aspen Blvd). Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral chapel. Interment will follow at the Larchwood Cemetery in Larchwood, Iowa.
Julianne was born June 19, 1930 in Surtschin, Yugoslavia to Karl and Susanna (nee Flohr) Holzmueller. She moved to America along with her sister Anna and her mom and dad in 1950 and they settled in the Sioux Falls area.
Julianne was united in marriage to Frank G. Theis on October 10, 1953 in Dell Rapids, South Dakota. Together they ran the Theis homestead farm in Valley Springs, South Dakota and were long time members of First Lutheran Church in Valley Springs.
Julianne loved to knit and crochet things, cook, make baked goods, go shopping, spending time with family and friends and was always trying to help others. She lived for many years in Bethany Meadows after selling the farm and had many friends there. She will be very much missed.
Julianne is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and other loved relatives and family friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Frank G. Theis, her sister Anna Martin and her parents.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 2, 2019