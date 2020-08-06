Julie PackardDell Rapids - Julie Packard, 57, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center. Her Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Quarry Rock Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation will be two hours prior to the start of the service.She is survived by her children, Jeff (Tylene) Schwebach, Rachael (Larry) Weissenburger, Mitch (Rachel) Packard and Lacie Packard; her mother, Darla Jensen; her four grandsons and two brothers.