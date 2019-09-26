|
Julie Schulte
Sioux Falls - Julie M. Schulte, of Sioux Falls, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, September 24, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was 47 years old.
Julie Marie was born on June 28, 1972 to Keith and Sharon (Schnabel) Burns in Flandreau, South Dakota. She attended Flandreau public schools, graduating from Flandreau High School in 1991. Following graduation, Julie received her associate's degree in Nuclear Medicine Technology from Southeast Technical Institute in Sioux Falls and began her career as a Nuclear Medicine Technologist in Milwaukee from 1993-2000.
Julie was blessed with a son, Zach from her first marriage to Jason Taylor. On October 17, 2008, Julie was united in marriage to Michael Schulte on a gorgeous beach of Maui, Hawaii. To this union Julie gained two more children, Molly and Zack Schulte and the family made their home in Sioux Falls.
Julie was an avid animal lover. She adored her rescued animals (4 dogs, 2 cats). The Humane Society was dear to her heart and enjoyed her involvement every year raising foundation money for the Humane Society.
Julie was a devoted mother and an amazing wife. She enjoyed the outdoors, flowers, reading and traveling, but her greatest passion was spending time with family.
Grateful for having shared in her life are her husband, Michael Schulte; children, Zach Taylor, Molly Schulte and Zack Schulte; mother, Sharon Burns; brothers, John (Sandi) Burns and Michael Burns; mother and father-in-law Terry and Trish Schulte, sisters-in-law, Lisa (Nick) Bruggeman and Kaitlyn Schulte; and her adopted and adored pets, Toby, Otis, Princess Leia, Charlie, Rey and Daisy.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Aaron & Olivia Schnabel and Merle & Rose Burns; and her father, Keith Burns.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Sioux Falls Humane Society.
Memorial gathering with family present to greet friends 4:00 - 6:00 pm Friday, September 27 with sharing time beginning at 6:00 pm at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 26, 2019