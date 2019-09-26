Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Miller Southside Chapel
7400 S. Minnesota Ave.
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Miller Southside Chapel
7400 S. Minnesota Ave.
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Schulte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Schulte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Schulte Obituary
Julie Schulte

Sioux Falls - Julie M. Schulte, of Sioux Falls, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, September 24, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was 47 years old.

Julie Marie was born on June 28, 1972 to Keith and Sharon (Schnabel) Burns in Flandreau, South Dakota. She attended Flandreau public schools, graduating from Flandreau High School in 1991. Following graduation, Julie received her associate's degree in Nuclear Medicine Technology from Southeast Technical Institute in Sioux Falls and began her career as a Nuclear Medicine Technologist in Milwaukee from 1993-2000.

Julie was blessed with a son, Zach from her first marriage to Jason Taylor. On October 17, 2008, Julie was united in marriage to Michael Schulte on a gorgeous beach of Maui, Hawaii. To this union Julie gained two more children, Molly and Zack Schulte and the family made their home in Sioux Falls.

Julie was an avid animal lover. She adored her rescued animals (4 dogs, 2 cats). The Humane Society was dear to her heart and enjoyed her involvement every year raising foundation money for the Humane Society.

Julie was a devoted mother and an amazing wife. She enjoyed the outdoors, flowers, reading and traveling, but her greatest passion was spending time with family.

Grateful for having shared in her life are her husband, Michael Schulte; children, Zach Taylor, Molly Schulte and Zack Schulte; mother, Sharon Burns; brothers, John (Sandi) Burns and Michael Burns; mother and father-in-law Terry and Trish Schulte, sisters-in-law, Lisa (Nick) Bruggeman and Kaitlyn Schulte; and her adopted and adored pets, Toby, Otis, Princess Leia, Charlie, Rey and Daisy.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Aaron & Olivia Schnabel and Merle & Rose Burns; and her father, Keith Burns.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Sioux Falls Humane Society.

Memorial gathering with family present to greet friends 4:00 - 6:00 pm Friday, September 27 with sharing time beginning at 6:00 pm at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.