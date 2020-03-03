Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Swier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Swier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Swier Obituary
Julie Swier

Colton - Julie Swier, 92, of Colton died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Dells Nursing and Rehab in Dell Rapids.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Faith Community Church, Colton. Burial will be in the Colton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Thursday at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Linda (Jim) Cross, Parker; sons, Ron (Carol) Swier, Avon; Gary (Nola) Swier, Watertown, and Gale (Leanne) Swier, Madison; eight grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; brothers, Lowell (June) Van Liere, Hartford and Roy (Elaine) Van Liere, Colton; sisters in law, Esther Van Liere, Dell Rapids and Helen Van Liere, Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, brothers, Adrian, John, Melvin and sister in law, Jeanette Van Liere.

The family of Julie Swier request memorials be directed to Faith Community Church or Dells Nursing and Rehab.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -