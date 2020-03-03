|
|
Julie Swier
Colton - Julie Swier, 92, of Colton died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Dells Nursing and Rehab in Dell Rapids.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Faith Community Church, Colton. Burial will be in the Colton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Thursday at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Linda (Jim) Cross, Parker; sons, Ron (Carol) Swier, Avon; Gary (Nola) Swier, Watertown, and Gale (Leanne) Swier, Madison; eight grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; brothers, Lowell (June) Van Liere, Hartford and Roy (Elaine) Van Liere, Colton; sisters in law, Esther Van Liere, Dell Rapids and Helen Van Liere, Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, brothers, Adrian, John, Melvin and sister in law, Jeanette Van Liere.
The family of Julie Swier request memorials be directed to Faith Community Church or Dells Nursing and Rehab.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020