Julieann Reif



Salem - Juliann Reif, 80, of Salem passed away November 13, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral mass will begin at 1 pm on Friday, November 20 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Salem. There will be a prayer service at 7 pm on Thursday evening at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.









