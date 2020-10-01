1/1
Julienne A. Thorstenson
Julienne A. Thorstenson

Julienne A. Thorstenson 78, passed peacefully after a long battle with cancer at Hope Hospice on Sept. 16, 2020. Daughter of Milton and Ann Krell of Sioux Falls S. Dak.

Survived by sons, Steven Benson, Milton Benson, and goddaughter, Tori Graham. Preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Raymond Thorstenson and daughter, Kimberlye Benson. She worked 30 years in banking fraud protection. A long time Pine Island resident she enjoyed playing mahjong, traveling, shopping, and loving her dogs Kimi, Cooper, and Shuba. Her love and friendship will missed by all who knew her. A memorial sevice will be held at a future date.




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
