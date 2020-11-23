Julio Diaz



Arlington, SD - Julio Diaz, age 75, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Aventara Care Center in Arlington, SD. Memorial services will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, at 1 PM at Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison, SD. Instructions to watch the event online will be posted to Lynnette Diaz's Facebook page.



He is survived by his wife Lynnette; his children Melonie (Todd) Huntimer, Alicia Diaz, and Joshua (Claudia) Diaz; grandchildren Ryan (Kyla) Huntimer, Cameron Huntimer, Cole Inhofer, and Marcos Diaz; four great-grandchildren, Jaelyn Huntimer, Trysten Huntimer, Tayven Huntimer, and Breklyn Huntimer. He is also survived by two siblings Ygnacio (Teresa) Diaz, and Pauline Wickert; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his son Santos "Mario"; parents, Santos and Julia Diaz; siblings Juanita Castro, Antonia Moya, Lucia Hollan, and Esteban "Stevie" Diaz; and brother-in-law Greg Fairhurst.









