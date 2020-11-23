1/1
Julio Diaz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julio Diaz

Arlington, SD - Julio Diaz, age 75, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Aventara Care Center in Arlington, SD. Memorial services will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, at 1 PM at Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison, SD. Instructions to watch the event online will be posted to Lynnette Diaz's Facebook page.

He is survived by his wife Lynnette; his children Melonie (Todd) Huntimer, Alicia Diaz, and Joshua (Claudia) Diaz; grandchildren Ryan (Kyla) Huntimer, Cameron Huntimer, Cole Inhofer, and Marcos Diaz; four great-grandchildren, Jaelyn Huntimer, Trysten Huntimer, Tayven Huntimer, and Breklyn Huntimer. He is also survived by two siblings Ygnacio (Teresa) Diaz, and Pauline Wickert; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son Santos "Mario"; parents, Santos and Julia Diaz; siblings Juanita Castro, Antonia Moya, Lucia Hollan, and Esteban "Stevie" Diaz; and brother-in-law Greg Fairhurst.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved