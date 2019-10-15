|
June Armstrong
Vermillion - June Willard (Adams) Armstrong, 95, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 13, 2019 at Sanford Vermillion Care Center in Vermillion, SD.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. at Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion, South Dakota on Thursday October 17, 2019, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday October 18, 2019 at United Church of Christ Congregational in Vermillion, South Dakota, with Rev. Steve Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Bluff View Cemetery following the church service.
June is survived by her children; Kathleen Joy (Robert) Marmet of Marshall, VA; Francis Michael (Patty) Armstrong of Meckling, SD; Deidre Ann (Raleigh) Whetsel of Lafayette, CO; Patricia Joan (Robert) Reinders of Reston, VA; David Brian Armstrong of Herndon, VA; Riley Thomas Armstrong of Vermillion, SD; Robin Elizabeth (Brad) Thorson of Mound, MN; and Sheila Jean Armstrong of Houston, TX. June counted 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren among her greatest blessings. June's grandchildren: Sarah, Barbara and Robert Marmet, Eliot Armstrong, Charles and Patrick Whetsel, Robert and Crosby Reinders, Glenn Melcher, Daniel and Elizabeth Thorson, LeRoy Clemetson, and Christopher Weatherton. And her great grandchildren: Julian, Dustin, Darren, Malia, Sophia, Theodore, Rosalind, Harlee, Karsyn, Presley, and Tash.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be made online at www.koberfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019