June Beecroft
Brandon - June Beecroft, 92, of Brandon, SD, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Bethany Home in Brandon. A brief, private family service was held following her passing, and no additional services are planned at this time.
June Irene Jutila, daughter of Jack and Laura (Aro) Jutila, was born June 29, 1926, in Barron, Wisconsin where many friends knew her as "The Finn". She graduated from Barron High School with the class of 1943. She furthered her education at St. Cloud State Teachers College and Normandale Jr. College. The highlight of her working career was serving as the Executive Secretary for the Minnesota Speaker of the House. She was united in marriage to Charles Beecroft on June 10, 1950, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over the years they lived in Almena, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Northfield, and Bloomington Minnesota. They eventually moved to Brandon in 2012 to be closer to family. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and spending time at their cottage at Poskin Lake.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Charles of Brandon; sons, Bruce (Cecile) Beecroft of Sioux Falls and Chris Beecroft; three grandchildren, Dr. Zachary (Inja) Beecroft of Sioux Falls, SD, Alexander (Emi) of Hawaii, and Nick Beecroft of California; and sister, Dorothy Lueck of Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents and other siblings.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 23, 2019