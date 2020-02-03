|
June Heckenlaible
Chino, CA - June Heckenlaible, 95, of Chino, CA passed away on Jan. 24th at her home under hospice care. Funeral Services will be on Friday, Feb 7th at 2 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran in Freeman. Vistation will begin at 12 pm on Friday at the church prior to the Funeral Service. Arrangements by Walter's Funeral Home.
June is survived by son Glynn of NV, daughters; Alana (Darian) Liepelt of WA, Renata Heckenlaible of CA, Yvette (Mathew) Kohlenberger of CA, Rise' Smith of CA, and Renee' Heckenlaible of CA;, 20 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020