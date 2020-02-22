|
June L. Wilson
Sioux Falls - June Wilson, 98, of Sioux Falls, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls.
June L. Clark was born June 17, 1921 in Terril, IA to John Adrian Clark and Minnie (Brown) Clark. They moved to Spirit Lake, IA in 1924 where her father went to work for the Coca-Cola Co and then moved to Sibley, IA. June played in the Sibley High School band and also met her future husband, Harold Wilson. They both graduated in 1941. Shortly after graduation June and her family moved to Sioux Falls. From there June moved to Los Angeles, CA to work for the Boeing Plane Manufacturing Plant as a parts inspector.
In late 1943 Harold was sent to Santa Anna Air Force Base just outside of Los Angeles. They started dating again when Harold got leave time. On March 4, 1944 they were married in Lemoore, CA just before Harold was sent to La Juanta, CO where he received his wings as a 2nd Lt. From there they were transferred to Hobbs, NM and Alexandria, LA. When Harold was sent to England as a B-17 pilot in WWII, June returned home to Sioux Falls to live with her parents. After the war they made their home in Sioux Falls and started Sioux Falls Monument Company. Together they raised their family of three girls, Barbara, Shirley and Linda.
During their 66 years of marriage they enjoyed lake homes at Lake Poinsett and Big Stone lakes. They loved to travel, going to all 50 states, parts of Canada and the Panama Canal. June and Harold were members of the First United Methodist Church for over 50 years. June's hobbies include sewing, bridge, Mah Jongg and golf.
Survivors include Shirley and Ray Darrough of Rapid City and Linda and Terry DeGroff of Burwell, NE. "Nana" is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
June was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold, brother Lonnie Clark, her parents, and daughter, Barbara Green.
June (Nana) will be missed by the many whose lives she touched.
Funeral services will begin 11:00 am Monday at the Halladay-Peterson Chapel of Dow Rummel Village. Private interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
www,millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020