June M. Johnson
Sioux Falls - June M. Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, died February 20, 2020, at Sanford Ava's House. She was 82.
June Marilyn Johnson, daughter of Herman and Mildred (Carls) Meves, was born on June 2, 1937, in Sioux Falls, SD. She grew up on the family farm and received her education in Humboldt, SD. Throughout her years of schooling, she played clarinet in the band and also was an accompanist for various musical groups. She also participated in the chorus and sang in multiple vocal groups.
On February 19, 1955, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Al Johnson. They made their home in Humboldt for many years, where she was a homemaker, cared for their three children, and taught piano lessons in her home.
Throughout her life, she also held various jobs in addition to her music teaching career. She was a custodian with Al at the Humboldt School, worked for the Superintendent's Office at West Central, was employed in the Field Office of Larry Pressler, and was a teacher's aide at the schools of West Central and Montrose.
June's love of teaching children and young adults did not stop with music as she was a Girl Scout Leader, Luther League Counselor, Sunday School, and Bible School teacher.
June continued with her passion and love for music by playing for numerous weddings and funerals, and being an organist at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Humboldt, Zion Lutheran Church in Hartford, and St. John Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.
June's musical talents at the piano and organ spanned well over 67 years and she was honored at a special service, Compline' 2012 at St. John Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls to recognize her many years of sharing her music with others. She was very proud to receive a fine arts award for her dedication to excellence and service to the arts in the West Central Community in 1991.
June's strong faith in God, the love she had for her husband, and her passion for music have touched so many lives. All of us have been truly blessed to have known her.
Grateful for having shared her life are her three children, Kathie (Dave) Freeman, Mitchell, SD, Kenneth (Holly) Johnson, Crooks, SD, Kevin (Cheryl) Johnson, Hartford, SD; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Nick) Mohin, Austin, Texas, Alyson (Mike) Wise, Louisville, Kentucky, Nathan (Brittany) Johnson, Hartford, SD; two great-grandchildren, Kade and Aubre Johnson, Hartford; and one sister-in-law, Myrtle Alsgaard. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Al Johnson; a brother, Eugene Meves; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Bocker, and her parents.
Funeral Services will be held 10:30am Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. John American Lutheran Church, 1912 W. 13th Street in Sioux Falls. The family will be present from 5-7 Friday evening to greet friends at the church.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020