June Molohon

June MolohonSioux Falls - The day was beautiful when June entered the heavenly gate and was greeted by her Mom and Dad George and Lempi Johnson, her brother Ray, her granddaughter Mara, and other family and friends who had preceded her in death.She knew the type of colon cancer she had was incurable and tried to spend time with family and friends precious to her. She leaves behind her husband Tom, her three sons Todd, Thomas, and Tate Worthington, stepsons David and Steven Molohon, grandchildren Tori, Tanner, Livia, Ash, Jessie, and Kayla, brother Robert, sister Rachel, and special friend MarDee.She wishes the best to all her family left behind. Love your life and live it to the best of your ability. God loves you!