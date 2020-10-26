1/1
June Molohon
June Molohon

Sioux Falls - The day was beautiful when June entered the heavenly gate and was greeted by her Mom and Dad George and Lempi Johnson, her brother Ray, her granddaughter Mara, and other family and friends who had preceded her in death.

She knew the type of colon cancer she had was incurable and tried to spend time with family and friends precious to her. She leaves behind her husband Tom, her three sons Todd, Thomas, and Tate Worthington, stepsons David and Steven Molohon, grandchildren Tori, Tanner, Livia, Ash, Jessie, and Kayla, brother Robert, sister Rachel, and special friend MarDee.

She wishes the best to all her family left behind. Love your life and live it to the best of your ability. God loves you!

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
