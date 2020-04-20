|
|
June Norwick
Sioux Falls - June Stannard Norwick, 86, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls, SD.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
June was born June 30, 1933 to Esther Arneson Stannard and George E. Stannard in Kenmare, North Dakota. She always told everyone if she had waited one more day to be born, she would have been July.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Cinda (Wayne) Ortman of Sioux Falls, SD, Fonda (Jim) Hawkins of Harrisburg, SD, Greg (Caye) Norwick of Marana, AZ, Dawn (Scot) Uthe of Sioux Falls, SD and Jason Norwick of Burlington, KY; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren with 3 more due in the summer. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.
Cards/letters for the family may be mailed to Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104.
Because of the great care she received at Dow Rummel, the family requests that memorials be directed to Dow Rummel / Attn: Activities aka Betty.
A full obituary can be viewed on Miller Funeral Home's website www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020