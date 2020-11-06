June Webster



Hills, MN - June Webster, age 92, MN died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Tuff Memorial Home in Hills. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date in May 2021. June is survived by four children, Dianna (Greg) Spath of Luverne, Debbie (Wayne) Krumvieda of Sioux Falls, Dalton (Leslie) of Lakewood, CO, and Dan Webster of Gillette, WY; a brother, Robert (Ruth) White of Montrose and a sister, Sharon Ellis from Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ardell) Van Wettering, Jill (Shawn) Swenson, Mike Spath, Darren (Tonia) Krumvieda, Valerie (Andy) Eggebraaten, Jason (Sasha) Krumvieda, Connor Webster, Abby (Kyle) Lampela, Kayla (Jared) Goode, and Jeri (Mike) Potvin; 25 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 4 step-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Weston (Jorga) Munns of Townsend, MT; sisters-in-law, Audrey White of Baltic, SD, Betty Painter of Montrose, and Josie Herrboldt of Sibley, IA; brother-in-law, Vernon Arends of Sioux Falls; many nieces and nephews; and bonus daughter, Debbie Hellwinckel of Beaver Creek, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley in 2010; daughter, Dawn (09); grandson, Josh Munns (05); her parents, Guy and Emma White; brothers, Lawrence and Marian (Butch); sister, Donna Arends; and brother-in-law, Don Ellis. Arrangements are with the Hartquist Funeral Home - Luverne.









