1/1
June Webster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Webster

Hills, MN - June Webster, age 92, MN died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Tuff Memorial Home in Hills. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date in May 2021. June is survived by four children, Dianna (Greg) Spath of Luverne, Debbie (Wayne) Krumvieda of Sioux Falls, Dalton (Leslie) of Lakewood, CO, and Dan Webster of Gillette, WY; a brother, Robert (Ruth) White of Montrose and a sister, Sharon Ellis from Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ardell) Van Wettering, Jill (Shawn) Swenson, Mike Spath, Darren (Tonia) Krumvieda, Valerie (Andy) Eggebraaten, Jason (Sasha) Krumvieda, Connor Webster, Abby (Kyle) Lampela, Kayla (Jared) Goode, and Jeri (Mike) Potvin; 25 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 4 step-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Weston (Jorga) Munns of Townsend, MT; sisters-in-law, Audrey White of Baltic, SD, Betty Painter of Montrose, and Josie Herrboldt of Sibley, IA; brother-in-law, Vernon Arends of Sioux Falls; many nieces and nephews; and bonus daughter, Debbie Hellwinckel of Beaver Creek, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley in 2010; daughter, Dawn (09); grandson, Josh Munns (05); her parents, Guy and Emma White; brothers, Lawrence and Marian (Butch); sister, Donna Arends; and brother-in-law, Don Ellis. Arrangements are with the Hartquist Funeral Home - Luverne.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartquist Funeral & Cremation Services
207 W Elm St
Luverne, MN 56156
(507) 283-2777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartquist Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved