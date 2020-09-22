Justin Montagne
VERMILLION - Justin Timothy Montagne, 27, of Vermillion, SD, died as the result of injuries from an auto accident on September 20, 2020. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23 from 6-7 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. at St Peter's Catholic Church in Jefferson, SD. The funeral will be September 24 at 10:30 am at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Jefferson, SD, with Father Joe Vogel officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com