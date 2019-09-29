Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Good News Church
1800 South Valley View Road
Sioux Falls - Justin Uhe, 79 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Ava's House Hospice.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Joyce Uhe, Sioux Falls, SD; sons Greg Uhe, Sioux Falls, SD, Scott Uhe, Sioux Falls, SD; sister-in-law Barbara Uhe, Sioux Falls, SD; sister Muriel "Joy" Klock and her husband Virgil, Chancellor, SD; many nieces and nephews; special friends Aaron and Ashley Hofwolt; precious grandson Korbin Clifford Hofwolt, precious granddaughter Kensley Joyce Hofwolt, all of Sioux Falls, SD, and may other relatives and friends.

Justin was preceded in death by his parents, sister JoAnne Ludens, brother James Uhe, beloved black lab Emily and grand puppies Princess and Comet.

The family requests that memorials be directed to LifeScape or to Good News Church.

Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm on Monday, September 30, 2018, at Downtown Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Good News Church, 1800 South Valley View Road.

Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 29, 2019
