Kai Robert Anderson
Kai Robert Anderson was born August 10, 1955 to Elder Anderson and Nadine (Tollefson) Anderson. He was Baptized and Confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Bruce South Dakota and raised on the family farm in Bruce alongside his two older sisters, Eldine and Irene and two eldest brothers, Paul, and John. Kai graduated from Sioux Valley High School at Volga in 1973.
He began working the night cleanup crew at John Morrell's meat packaging plant in Sioux Falls into the 1980's. On March 8, 1980 he married his soulmate, Cheryl Rae (Linderer) Anderson at Grace Lutheran Church in Bruce SD. After moving to Renner, SD he worked at Dakota Foods packaging facility where he was first introduced to, then hired into Ecolab Pest Control Division. Kai was an Award-Winning Area Specialist in Sioux Falls and was able to move to Southwest Montana in 1996. He worked remotely from a hotel for months and he soon found a home near Three Forks and was accompanied in Montana by his love Cheryl and their sons, Zachary and Christopher in 1997.
Kai had broken records in customer retention and was awarded in other aspects of service in his new territory and then focused with his family on a Pest Control venture of their own in the year 2000, Anderson Pest Control. Joined by their sons and with Cheryl as loving wife and business partner, they worked and enjoyed 20 years of teamwork building and serving the needs of a seven-county territory at times. Kai rejoiced in his work and walked with Jesus daily, he had tremendous ability and work ethic and was truly a man built to serve and help others through difficult times.
If you knew Kai by name, he had already prayed for you and held you in his heart. He carried the Holy Spirit with him and sang and sprayed and gave thanks for his blessings at all his jobs. Kai and the boys worked together and took fishing and camping trips, many Buffalo and Elk hunts and Cheryl cooked their game and did the books along the way. Kai and Cheryl drove Raptors and rode Harleys, they loved and labored in gardening, landscaping, and renovating their home and built a home and shop for their business.
Kai became a grandfather and he cherished every moment with his grandchildren. He loved to play, sing, laugh, and most importantly show his grandchildren the love of Jesus. Cheryl nursed and cared for Kai through many physical hardships, two knee replacements, hip and shoulder replacements and he recovered from them all. His entire life he served his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a testament and example of how trust and faith in our Lord Jesus conquered any adversity or obstacle. He carried his Faith with him after a physical episode and the discovery of brain cancer known as Glioblastoma Multiforme in October 2019. Both before and after a brain surgery Kai kept his family and his Faith close to his heart. He recovered from surgery and they retired to home where he spent his days with his wife in his swing birdwatching and gardening between ongoing cancer treatments. Kai never backed down and battled for ten months after diagnosis until the early morning of September 8, 2020. He passed with his loving family by his side and the Holy Spirit in his Heart.
Kai had many accomplishments, but he said his greatest was raising two sons to walk with the Lord and show them how to truly love their wives.
Kai is survived by his wife, Cheryl; son, Zachary (Hannie) Anderson and their children, Emma Hannelore, Lucille Catherine, and Brandt Kai; son, Christopher (Samantha Jo) Anderson; sisters, Eldine (Gene) Murphy and Irene DeBerg; brothers, Paul Anderson and John (Julie) Anderson; sister in-law, Rochelle Anderson; nieces, Melinda Lange, Erin Murphy, Laura Youmans, and Tessa Schultz; nephews, Damon Anderson, Matthew DeBerg, and Peter Anderson.
Love You Dad, you are our most precious gift and a guiding light to the world, a best friend, a dear sweet man and a deep well of Faith to draw upon. Kai knew Love.
A visitation will be held for Kai Thursday September 17, 2020 4:00-7:00PM at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service 113 South Willson Avenue, Bozeman MT. Kai's memorial and burial service will take place Friday September 18, 2020 at 3:00PM at Meadow View Cemetery, Meadowview Rd, Manhattan MT. All are welcome. Please visit dokkennelson.com
for directions and additional details. The private family service will be available to watch online at 1 pm, Friday, Sept. 18th: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooCy3-0Cnyc
In lieu of gifts or memorials please make donations to First Lutheran Church 225 South Black Bozeman MT 59715.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com