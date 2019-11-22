|
Kandi Werner
Montrose - Kandi Werner, age 57, of Montrose, ran into the arms of Jesus at Dougherty Hospice House on Nov. 20, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral service will be 3 PM on Mon., Nov. 25th at the Ramsey Baptist Church, Montrose. Visitation will be 4-7 PM on Sun., Nov. 24th at the Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com.
Grateful for having shared her life are her granddaughters, Kaydence, Isabel, Lola, and Lucy; daughters, Brandi (Lance) Gerry of Chancellor, SD and Billie (Chris) Schoffelman of Lennox, SD; husband, Jim and son, Jordan of rural Montrose; sisters, Delain (Jon) Damm of Trent, SD, Annette (Mohammed) Abusharkh of Iowa, Angie (Jared) Wollan of Fargo, ND, Misty Howe of Rapid City, Bobbi Morrison of California; brother, Charlie (Crystal) Howe of Flandreau; mother, Victoria (Schirmacher) Madison of Madison.
In lieu of flowers, please bring children's hats, coats, and gloves to be donated to the Madison area Head Start. Kandi would want all her little Head Start friends to stay warm this winter.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019