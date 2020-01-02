|
Karen Ann Gill
Martin, TN - Karen Ann Gill, 65, of Martin, TN, died December 29, 2019. Services will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Milbank. Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church with a prayer vigil starting at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery, Milbank.
Karen is survived by her sisters: Sandra (Loren) Tucholke of LaBolt, SD; Coleen (Dave) Scheibel of Brookings, SD; and Deb Gill-Bierig of Sioux Falls, SD; as well as other relatives and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020