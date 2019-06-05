|
Karen Calsbeek
Rock Valley, Iowa - Karen Calsbeek, 76, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her home in Rock Valley. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 7, at 10:00 AM at First Reformed Church in Rock Valley with Rev. Dr. Verlyn Boone officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Thursday, June 6, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley. Condolences for the family may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Karen is survived by three children, Sherwyn Calsbeek of Larchwood, Iowa, Dawn (Paul) Van Beek of Doon, Iowa, and Patricia (Terry) Penning of Rock Valley, Iowa; 8 grandchildren, Carisa (Brent), Ryan (Kyla), Kalee, Megan (Kyle), Kevin (Rachel), Brady (Mariah), Mackenzie, and Carter; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger Moerman of Kennewick, Washington; sisters, Wilma (Doug) Kooima of Rock Valley; Mary (Tom) Heeringa of Tucson, Arizona, and Debra (John) Towne of Benson, Arizona; and brother-in-law, Frank (Ula) Calsbeek of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 5, 2019