Services
Porter Funeral Home
1704 15Th St
Rock Valley, IA 51247
(712) 476-2106
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
First Reformed Church
Rock Valley, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Calsbeek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Calsbeek


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen Calsbeek Obituary
Karen Calsbeek

Rock Valley, Iowa - Karen Calsbeek, 76, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her home in Rock Valley. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 7, at 10:00 AM at First Reformed Church in Rock Valley with Rev. Dr. Verlyn Boone officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Thursday, June 6, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley. Condolences for the family may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Karen is survived by three children, Sherwyn Calsbeek of Larchwood, Iowa, Dawn (Paul) Van Beek of Doon, Iowa, and Patricia (Terry) Penning of Rock Valley, Iowa; 8 grandchildren, Carisa (Brent), Ryan (Kyla), Kalee, Megan (Kyle), Kevin (Rachel), Brady (Mariah), Mackenzie, and Carter; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger Moerman of Kennewick, Washington; sisters, Wilma (Doug) Kooima of Rock Valley; Mary (Tom) Heeringa of Tucson, Arizona, and Debra (John) Towne of Benson, Arizona; and brother-in-law, Frank (Ula) Calsbeek of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now