Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Forster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Forster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Forster Obituary
Karen Forster

Sioux Falls -

Karen Forster, age 63 passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 after a brief illness at the Select Specialist Hospital in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls.

Grateful for sharing her life are her mother, Gloria Biever of Grand Forks, ND; her fiancé, Larry Nelson of Sioux Falls; children, Katy Forster of Anchorage, AK, Sarah (Morgan) Daniel of Minneapolis, MN, Nicole (Anthony) Kaplanis of Houston, TX, Ryan (Jessica) Nelson of Anchorage, AK; grandsons, Logan and Cooper; brothers, Rick, Niel, Brian, Gene, and Rodney; sisters, Gail and Patty; and a host of additional relatives and friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Leon Biever; husband, Kevin Forster; sister-in-law, Karen Biever.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -