Karen Forster
Sioux Falls -
Karen Forster, age 63 passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 after a brief illness at the Select Specialist Hospital in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls.
Grateful for sharing her life are her mother, Gloria Biever of Grand Forks, ND; her fiancé, Larry Nelson of Sioux Falls; children, Katy Forster of Anchorage, AK, Sarah (Morgan) Daniel of Minneapolis, MN, Nicole (Anthony) Kaplanis of Houston, TX, Ryan (Jessica) Nelson of Anchorage, AK; grandsons, Logan and Cooper; brothers, Rick, Niel, Brian, Gene, and Rodney; sisters, Gail and Patty; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, Leon Biever; husband, Kevin Forster; sister-in-law, Karen Biever.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020