Karen Frazier
1957 - 2020
Karen Frazier

Sioux Falls, SD - Karen Lynn Frazier, 63, passed away at the Good Samaritan Center, on August 23, 2020.

An open house for the celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 10:30-12:00 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.

Karen is loving remembered by several cousins, her great niece Kassidy Emery, and her family, The Koepke Family along with many numerous friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Sioux Falls Humane Society.

Thank you to the Good Samaritan Center for the loving care they provided to Karen.

www.heritagesfsd.com




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
