Karen "Goofy" Huinker
Tea, SD - Karen Marie "Goofy" Huinker peacefully passed, with her family by her side, Monday, April 20, 2020 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.
Karen is survived by her husband Kyle of Tea, SD; children, Seth (Amanda) of Sioux Falls, Shelby of Sioux Falls, Samantha of Minot, ND, Shari of Omaha, NE, Jordan of Ft Atkinson, IA and Jeslyn of Tea, SD; parents, Jim & Linda of Lemars, IA; sister, Michelle (Ramon) Berber of Kansas City, MO (and their extended family); sister-in-Law, Tracy (Kirk) Nosbisch of Ionia, IA; grandmother, Bernice Lehrman of Lemars, IA; niece, Raelynn Nosbisch; parents-in-law, Tom & Joyce Huinker of Ft. Atkinson, IA; and numerous other uncles, aunts, cousins, great friends, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Maxene & Armin Wessels and Frank Lehrman; and her nephew, Noah Lehrman Jenness.
A private memorial service will be live-streamed 1:30 pm on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
For the full obituary visit www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020