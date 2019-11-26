|
Karen Lee Hagedorn
Hagedorn, Karen Lee passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Friday, November 22, 2019 after a long-fought battle with cancer. Karen Lee Anderson was born August 12, 1943 in Sioux Falls, SD. She grew up on a farm outside of Garretson, SD with her three brothers. After graduating high school, she attended Mankato State and later completed her accounting degree at Minnesota School of Business.
Karen married Melvin Stelling in 1964 and had two children-- Michael and Michelle. She later married Guenter Hagedorn and had a son, Jurgen. She spent 39 years of her career in finance at Meyers Printing and retired in 2011. Karen was passionate about gardening and spending time with her family.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Leland & Alice Anderson (Peterson) and her brothers, Raymond & Peter Anderson. Karen is survived by her brother, Richard Anderson (Sue); her son, Michael Stelling (Tera); daughter, Shelly Paulsrud; and son, Jurgen Hagedorn (Katie); two step-children, Peter Moore & Patricia Hagedorn; five grandchildren, Gabby & Josh Paulsrud, Andrea & Tristan Stelling, and Seth Hagedorn; three step-grandchildren, a niece and nephew, six step-great grandchildren, her four-legged companion Ruby along with many other beloved family and friends.
Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at David Lee Funeral Home, 1220 East Wayzata Boulevard, Wayzata.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2nd at 11 a.m. at Oak Knoll Lutheran Church, 600 County Road 73, Minnetonka and Tuesday, December 3rd at 12 p.m. at Split Rock Lutheran Church, 25798 483rd Ave, Brandon, SD with visitation 1 hour prior to each service at church.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to the Virginia Piper Cancer Institute at Abbott Northwestern Hospital or Allina Health Hospice Foundation.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019