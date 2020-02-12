Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Beresford, SD
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:45 PM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Beresford, SD
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Beresford, SD
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Beresford, SD
Beresford - Mass of Christian Burial for Karen Katherine Lounsbery will be held at 10AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Beresford. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 5-8PM at the church with rosary at 6:45PM and a short prayer service at 7PM.

Karen, age 77, died Feb. 10, 2020 at Avera Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls. She is survived by daughters, Ann (Ken) Allender of Sioux Falls and Julie (Diann Grupe) Lounsbery of Peoria, AZ; sons, Brian (Mindy Voss) Lounsbery and Dr. Mark (Michelle) Lounsbery of Sioux Falls; 9 grandchildren, sisters, Patricia Teeman of Sioux Falls and Jo Duffy of Oldham, SD; & brother-in-law Larry (Lois) Lounsbery. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
