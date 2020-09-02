Karen Stordahl
Sioux Falls - Karen Stordahl, age 83, of Sioux Falls, passed away on Tuesday, September 1. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church 909 W. 33rd St. in Sioux Falls with burial at the Jasper (MN) City Cemetery afterwards.
Karen J. Stordahl, daughter of Selmer (Toby) and Eva Iverson, was born June 29, 1974 in Jasper, MN. She grew up and graduated from Jasper High School in 1955. After getting married to Bob Stordahl in 1959, they moved to Jamestown, ND. She has lived in Watertown, Sioux Falls, Fargo, and Minneapolis before finally returning to Sioux Falls in 1997 where she remained until her death.
Karen is survived by her two sons, Bruce and Mark (Julie), both of Sioux Falls. She has two granddaughters, Aspen (2½) and Breklynn (1).
Karen was preceded in death by her parents Selmer and Eva Iverson. www.heritagesfsd.com
