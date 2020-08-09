1/1
Karen Tosterud
Karen Tosterud

Bellaire - Karen Renae Tosterud was welcomed into the arms of our Savior August 6th at her home in Bellaire, Michigan after a brief struggle with cancer. Family circled her bed.

Karen was born in Rochester, Minnesota November 5, 1947.

Karen grew up in Gilbert, Minnesota where her father served as Superintendent of Schools. While attending Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, Karen met Robert Tosterud of Illinois who was attending North Dakota State University, across the Red River from Moorhead. They were married 52 years having two sons, Robert Jr of Warrenton,Virginia (deceased), and Jonathan of Spring Lake, Michigan. Also surviving are three grandchildren Isobel, Eli, and Emmy. Karen had a sister, Nancy, of Ft Collins, Colorado.

While Bob pursued his career, they moved a remarkable 17 times. Their last career move was to Vermillion, South Dakota where Bob was for 20 years a member of the USD Beacom School of Business faculty. Karen served her Lord in several remarkable ways. She was a speaker-trainer with Christian Women's Club, helped start churches in northern Virginia, and founder and owner of His Essence Candles (hisessence.com), selling over 100,000 of the scripture-based scented candles (Ps 45:8). Amazingly she wrote a daily facebook column with over 500 followers.

A celebration of Karen's life will be made at Fresh Start Church in Bellaire on August 16th, 10 am.

Arrangements are in the care of the Bellaire Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes. Please sign her online guestbook at www.mortensenfuneralhomes.com




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2020.
