Karl Voeltz
Karl Voeltz

Canistota - Karl Voeltz, 75, of Canistota passed away of natural causes at his home on November 1, 2020. A funeral service will begin at 2 pm on Thursday, November 5 at Zion Lutheran Church in Canistota. Visitation will begin one hour prior. For the health and safety of all, please respect social distancing and wear a facemask if you are able. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be available at www.kinzleyfh.com.

Karl Gene Voeltz was born on January 18, 1945 to Frank and Mildred (Doris) Voeltz in Howard, SD. He graduated from Howard High School in 1962 and served as a radio man in the Navy from 1964 - 1968. He married Karen Johannsen on October 20, 1972 at Zion Lutheran Church in Canistota. Karl worked at John Morrell in Sioux Falls for 15 years and also farmed and raised cattle near Canistota since 1973. He loved gardening and fishing, but farming was his life. He loved planting seeds in the spring and taking the crop out in the fall.

Karl is survived by: his wife, Karen of Canistota; siblings, Marvin (Shirley) Voeltz of Madison, Maryann Kester of Beresford, Ray Voeltz of Beresford, Lisa (Curt) Brinkman of St. Louis, MO and Tony (Tonette) Voeltz of Madison; sisters-in-law, Roxanne Voeltz of Madison and Pat Voeltz of Mitchell; and his cat, Smokey Joe and puppy Rae Ray.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Franklin Daniel Voeltz, Martha Faye Krueger, Lois Jane Matson and Donnie Voeltz.




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
