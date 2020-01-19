|
Karla Kay Jordheim
Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls, SD - Karla Kay Jordheim, 60, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center.
Survivors include her husband, David Jordheim; son, Devan Jordheim; mother, Millie Niewenhuis; siblings, Toni (Steve) Moreillon, Bev (Jerry) Lang, Merri (Mark) Anderson, Curt (Cheryl) Niewenhuis; numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00-3:00pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church with a funeral service at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to John Harris School or . www heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020