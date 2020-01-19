Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Karla Kay Jordheim

Karla Kay Jordheim Obituary
Karla Kay Jordheim

Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls, SD - Karla Kay Jordheim, 60, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center.

Survivors include her husband, David Jordheim; son, Devan Jordheim; mother, Millie Niewenhuis; siblings, Toni (Steve) Moreillon, Bev (Jerry) Lang, Merri (Mark) Anderson, Curt (Cheryl) Niewenhuis; numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00-3:00pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church with a funeral service at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to John Harris School or . www heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
