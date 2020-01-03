Services
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Sioux Falls - Karleen K Josephson, 80, of Lake City, South Dakota died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, at Hope Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home - Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Loren Josephson; children, Deb (Dan) Schaefers, Terry Josephson, Darla (Steve) Dempsey, and Tim (Karen) Josephson; 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren.

Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
