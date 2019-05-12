Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sunnycrest United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunnycrest United Methodist Church
Karlyle Gaertner Obituary
Karlyle Gaertner

Sioux Falls - Karlyle Gaertner, 89 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away at Dougherty Hospice on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Janet, Sioux Falls, SD; children James Gaertner, Viborg, SD, Jennifer Herrboldt and her husband Dave, Menno, SD, Grant Gaertner and his wife Tiana, Oceanside, CA; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation with the family present will be from 10 to 11 am with a memorial service beginning at 11 am on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Sunnycrest United Methodist Church.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 12, 2019
