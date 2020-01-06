|
|
Kasper Malsam
Renner - Kasper P. Malsam, age 60 of Renner, SD died on Saturday, January 4, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident. His Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM Friday, January 10, 2020 at The Ransom Church-West Campus, 100 N Ebenezer, Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls where the family will greet relatives and friends from 5:00-7:00 PM with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:00PM. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be sent to The Ransom Church, Sioux Falls for future designation to the ministries of Ransom Recovery, Safe Families for Children, and The Glory House.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Dawn Malsam of Renner; daughters, Jennifer VanPeursem and her husband, Brandon of Renner, April Nelsen and her husband, Aaron of Sioux Falls, Carly Malsam of Dell Rapids; his beloved grandchildren, Kaeley, Tori, Hayden, Julia, Grayson, Mark, and Chloe; his parents, Paul and Florence Malsam of Eureka, SD; six sisters; three brothers; and a host of many other relatives and friends. Full obituary and online guestbook available at georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020