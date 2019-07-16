|
Kate Swenning
Yankton - Kate Swenning, 66, of Yankton, SD died following a one year battle with cancer on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home in Yankton.
No services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Kathryn "Kate" Swenning was born July 31, 1952, in Sioux Falls to Russell and Norma (Hove) MacDonald. She grew up in Garretson, SD and graduated from Garretson High School in 1970. She then moved to Sioux Falls and worked as an aide at Luther Manor Nursing Home for a few years. She married Tom Swenning on October 23, 1971, in Valley Springs, SD. After their marriage they moved to Brookings, SD for a short time and then to Sioux Falls until 1987 when they moved to Yankton.
Kate was a strong willed, independent and private woman who enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, spending time outdoors and especially enjoyed spending time with her husband, Tom. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Tom Swenning of Yankton; two brothers: Jay (Marie) MacDonald of Sioux Falls and Mike (Beth) MacDonald of Sioux Falls; half-sister, Rita (Larry) Wilkerson of Egan, SD; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Kim MacDonald; brother, Bill MacDonald; and two sisters: Brenda Nieses and Paula Julson.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 16, 2019