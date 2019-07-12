|
Kathaleen "Kay" Mary Cox
Adrian, MN - KATHALEEN MARY COX, age 94, of Adrian, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Sanford Luverne Hospice Cottage. She was born May 12, 1925, in Luverne, to Edward and Caroline (Gibboney) Doyle. She graduated from Luverne High School in 1943.
Kay married Thomas E. Cox on May 5, 1950 at St. Adrian Catholic Church. The couple farmed south of Adrian before moving to town in 1984. Kay worked at Tri State Insurance in Luverne and Minneapolis. She was a Homemaker most of her life. Her passion was volunteering. She wrote for the Nobles County Review, served on several committees creating improvements for the community such as the Swimming Pool, Camp Grounds, Ball Diamonds & Adrian Country Living. She participated in St. Adrian CCW, Catholic Daughters of America (local and state holder), Legion Auxiliary & Christian Mothers. Kay was an active board member of the Nobles County Day Activity Center for twenty nine years. In 1996 she was Nobles County Outstanding Senior Citizen. She volunteered for Hospice for twenty one years & was given the Friend of Hospice Award in 2005. She also received the Friend of Jazz Award in 2006, was a Happy Helper at the Nursing Home, a Charter member of the Bloodmobile, Bible study member, collected coats for the poor for twenty plus years and also taught religion classes for thirteen years. Kay enjoyed going to the MN state fair for many years with Tom, meeting up with lifelong friends and family at the fairgrounds.
Kay is survived by her five children, Michael (Cheryl) Cox, Luverne; Mark (Lisa) Cox, Edina; Mary (Mark) Taylor, Minneapolis; Ann Hoemberg, Andover; and Alan (Cindy) Cox, Adrian; thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, sister Laura May Bosch, sister-in-law Marie Cox and brother-in-law LeRoy Rust.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom, son-in-law Don Hoemberg, grandson Brian Cox, brother Paul Doyle and three sisters Alice Ehrismann, Margaret (Lynch) Schlingen and Edwina Rust.
Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 pm, with parish prayers at 4:15 at the Dingmann Funeral Home in Adrian. Visitation also one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Funeral Mass will be 10 am Saturday at St. Adrian Catholic Church, in Adrian, officiated by Monsignor Richard Colletti. Burial will be in the St. Adrian Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Adrian Catholic Church or the Luverne Hospice Cottage.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 12, 2019