Katharine Summa
Larchwood - DES MOINES, IA —Katharine Josephine Summa (formerly of Larchwood, IA), 93, died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Taylor House hospice facility in Des Moines, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, July 27th at The Church of St. Mary in Larchwood, IA with Father Francis Makwinja officiating. Burial will follow at the Larchwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 — 8 pm on Friday, July 26th with family present from 6 — 8 pm and a 7 pm Vigil Service at the church.
A member of the Church of St. Mary, the Altar Society, and, St. Rose's Circle, Josephine valued her faith greatly. In 2016, she left her home and Larchwood to live with her daughter, Lonna and her family in Ankeny, IA.
Surviving are her children Dale (Amy), Lake Jackson, TX; Lonna (John) Stites, Ankeny, IA; Gerry (Ann), Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren Amy (Travis) Gifford, Ankeny, IA; Troy Stites, Dallas, TX; James (Liz) Willers, Sioux Falls, SD; Leigh (Alex) McCoy, Sioux Falls, SD; Russell Summa, Lake Jackson, TX; Great-Grandchildren Ava and Luke Gifford, Ankeny, IA; Benny and Avery Willers, Sioux Falls, SD; Jack and Henry McCoy, Sioux Falls, SD; Sisters-in-Law Connie Reinke, Larchwood, IA; Edith (James) Heppner, New Market, MD
Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Larchwood, IA. www.jurrensfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 25, 2019